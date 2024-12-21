Summarize Simplifying... In short To update your YouTube video's audience setting, simply open the YouTube or YouTube Studio app, select the video you wish to edit, and choose the appropriate audience option.

You can specify if the content is made for kids or not, and even set age restrictions for viewers under 18.

Remember, this helps ensure your content reaches the right audience. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Both YouTube Studio and the main app provide audience settings

How to update audience setting for your YouTube videos

By Akash Pandey 06:09 pm Dec 21, 202406:09 pm

What's the story As a YouTube creator, you are required to set your audience, i.e. made for kids or not. Both YouTube Studio and the main app provides audience settings to assist with compliance. You can set your audience at the video level, where you will define each individual video as made for kids or not. Here's how you can do it.

User guide

Performing the action in YouTube Studio

Open the YouTube Studio app and tap on "Content" in the bottom menu. Choose the video you want to edit > "Edit" > "Audience," then choose "Yes, it's made for kids" or "No, it's not made for kids" and press "Save." You should designate specific videos as made for kids only if certain videos are intended for a young audience.

For main app

Setting audience on main app

Open the YouTube app, tap your profile picture, and select "Your videos." Next to the video you want to edit, tap "More" and then "Edit." Tap "Select audience" and select either "Yes, it's made for kids" or "No, it's not made for kids" to define your audience. From the same menu, you can also set "Age restrictions" for viewers under 18.