How to trim your YouTube videos without re-uploading them
YouTube lets you edit your videos right on the platform, without re-uploading. The feature comes particularly handy for trimming off unwanted portions from the start, middle, or end of a video. The best part of this feature is that it retains the video's original URL, view count, and comments even after editing.
How to get started?
To try it out, users will have to sign in to YouTube Studio and click on "Content" from the menu. Once they have selected the video they want to edit by clicking on its title or thumbnail, they will have to click on "Editor" from the same menu. This will launch the video editor where users can trim/remove parts of their video as per their liking.
Trimming and saving your videos
To trim the start or end of a video, you'd have to select "Trim & cut." This will open a blue box in the editor. You can then drag the sides of this blue box until it covers only the part of the video you want to keep. Anything outside this box will be removed from the final video. Click "Save" to apply changes.
Removing a section
If you want to remove a particular section from your video, select "Trim & cut" and click on "NEW CUT." This will bring a red box in the editor. By dragging the sides of this red box until it covers the part you want to remove, you can easily edit out unwanted sections. Anything not covered by the red box will remain in the final video. To confirm these edits, select 'Save.'
Additional editing options and restrictions
For more accurate editing, users can type in exact times in the given boxes. They can also preview their edits by clicking 'Preview' and undo a cut for a specific section by hitting "UNDO." Anytime, users can hit "DISCARD CHANGES" to cancel their changes. However, do note that this feature only works for videos shorter than six hours, and unedited videos with over 100,000 views may have some restrictions unless the channel is part of YouTube Partner Program.