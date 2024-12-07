Summarize Simplifying... In short YouTube Studio allows users to trim or remove sections from their videos without re-uploading.

By selecting "Trim & Cut", users can define the parts to keep or remove using blue and red boxes respectively.

Note that this feature is limited to videos under six hours and may have restrictions for unedited videos with over 100,000 views unless part of YouTube Partner Program.

Videos retain view count and comments even after editing

How to trim your YouTube videos without re-uploading them

By Akash Pandey 06:22 pm Dec 07, 202406:22 pm

What's the story YouTube lets you edit your videos right on the platform, without re-uploading. The feature comes particularly handy for trimming off unwanted portions from the start, middle, or end of a video. The best part of this feature is that it retains the video's original URL, view count, and comments even after editing.

User guide

How to get started?

To try it out, users will have to sign in to YouTube Studio and click on "Content" from the menu. Once they have selected the video they want to edit by clicking on its title or thumbnail, they will have to click on "Editor" from the same menu. This will launch the video editor where users can trim/remove parts of their video as per their liking.

Trimming process

Trimming and saving your videos

To trim the start or end of a video, you'd have to select "Trim & cut." This will open a blue box in the editor. You can then drag the sides of this blue box until it covers only the part of the video you want to keep. Anything outside this box will be removed from the final video. Click "Save" to apply changes.

Section removal

Removing a section

If you want to remove a particular section from your video, select "Trim & cut" and click on "NEW CUT." This will bring a red box in the editor. By dragging the sides of this red box until it covers the part you want to remove, you can easily edit out unwanted sections. Anything not covered by the red box will remain in the final video. To confirm these edits, select 'Save.'

Extra features

Additional editing options and restrictions

For more accurate editing, users can type in exact times in the given boxes. They can also preview their edits by clicking 'Preview' and undo a cut for a specific section by hitting "UNDO." Anytime, users can hit "DISCARD CHANGES" to cancel their changes. However, do note that this feature only works for videos shorter than six hours, and unedited videos with over 100,000 views may have some restrictions unless the channel is part of YouTube Partner Program.