How to change your Facebook app language? Try these steps
What's the story
Changing the language setting on the Facebook app for Android devices is easy and significantly improves the user experience by enabling navigation in a familiar language.
This feature supports a wide variety of languages, reflecting Facebook's diverse global user base.
In just a few steps, users can effortlessly switch their app's language, transforming the interface into a more accessible and personalized environment.
Menu navigation
Accessing language settings made easy
To start changing your Facebook app's language, first open the app on your Android device. Make sure you're logged into your account.
Then, find the menu button, represented by three horizontal lines at the top right corner of your screen.
This button might be located elsewhere but always in a corner.
Clicking on this will reveal several options including "Settings and Privacy," indicated by a gear icon.
Language choice
Selecting your preferred language
After clicking on "Settings and Privacy," scroll down until you see "Language."
Clicking on it will open a list of languages, ranging from English to Arabic. Simply tap on the language you want to use.
The app will automatically update without requiring you to confirm anything. This change will refresh the interface in your selected language, making it more user-friendly.