WhatsApp font too small? Here's the fix you need now
By Sanjana Negi
Jan 29, 2025 05:56 pm
What's the story
Settings
Accessing WhatsApp settings
To change your chat text size in WhatsApp on Android, first open the app and navigate to the chat screen.
Tap the three vertical dots in the top right corner to open a menu.
Click on Settings in that menu to find various customization options for your account and chats, including adjusting font size.
Font size
Changing font size in chats
Click on "Chats" under "Settings" to personalize your chat experience.
Locate "Font Size" and tap on it.
Options for small, medium, and large font sizes will be displayed. Select the size that's most comfortable for you.
Once chosen, your selection is instantly applied to all chats, improving readability to your liking.