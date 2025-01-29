WhatsApp's secret swipe feature will save you precious time
What's the story
WhatsApp is always rolling out new features to make your messaging experience smoother.
One of these features is Swipe to Reply, which makes responding to messages a breeze.
This guide will show you how to use Swipe to Reply on your Android device. Before we start, make sure you're running the latest version of WhatsApp.
Updating WhatsApp
Ensure your app is updated
Before trying to use the Swipe to Reply feature, ensure that your WhatsApp is updated.
This feature was initially released in version 2.18.300 for beta users, but it has since been incorporated into the stable release.
Go to the Google Play Store and update your app if needed. Remember, this feature is only available in versions after 2.18.300.
Accessing the feature
Activating swipe to reply
Once you've updated WhatsApp, enabling "Swipe to Reply" is a breeze.
Open the app and tap on any chat.
Swipe left to right on the message you want to reply to. This will highlight it and open the reply field at the bottom.
Type your response and hit send.
This feature makes replying more efficient, improving the flow of conversation.
Backup method
Alternative replying method
If you find the swipe gesture difficult or it's not working, there's another way.
Long-press the message you want to reply to.
Tap the reply icon (left-pointing arrow) at the top of your screen.
The message will then appear at the bottom, ready for you to type your response.
This way, everyone can enjoy the convenience of quick replies, even if swiping isn't their thing or they're experiencing technical glitches.