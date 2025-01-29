What's the story

Apple's compatible iPhones now support Starlink's direct-to-cell capability, a service from SpaceX that provides coverage from space.

The news was confirmed by T-Mobile, a partner in the project, according to Reuters.

SpaceX and T-Mobile are currently testing the Starlink cell network after receiving the green light from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in November 2024.

After updating to iOS 18.3, you'll see a new toggle switch in the cellular data settings of your iPhone to control the new satellite feature.