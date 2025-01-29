Apple iPhones now support Starlink satellite connectivity: How to use
What's the story
Apple's compatible iPhones now support Starlink's direct-to-cell capability, a service from SpaceX that provides coverage from space.
The news was confirmed by T-Mobile, a partner in the project, according to Reuters.
SpaceX and T-Mobile are currently testing the Starlink cell network after receiving the green light from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in November 2024.
After updating to iOS 18.3, you'll see a new toggle switch in the cellular data settings of your iPhone to control the new satellite feature.
Trial features
Initial trials focus on text messaging
The first stage of the trial is dedicated to offering a 'text via satellite' feature. However, the company plans to expand this service to include both voice and data capabilities at a later stage.
Prior to the integration with iPhones via the latest iOS 18.3 software update, T-Mobile had identified a few Samsung smartphones, such as the Z Fold and S24 models, as ideal devices for network testing.
Partnership details
Apple, SpaceX, and T-Mobile collaborated on iPhone software network
Apple, SpaceX, and T-Mobile have been secretively collaborating to add support for the iPhone software network, according to Bloomberg.
In October 2024, the FCC approved SpaceX and T-Mobile's plan to connect Starlink satellites with direct-to-cell capability for cellphone coverage in parts of North Carolina heavily impacted by the Hurricane Helene.
Service rollout
T-Mobile begins consumer sign-up for early Starlink service
T-Mobile has started enrolling consumers for an early version of the Starlink service, with a beta test this week.
Customers can now sign up for an "early version" of this service on select iPhone models.
The first users received text messages from T-Mobile saying, "You're in the T-Mobile Starlink beta. You can now stay connected with texting via satellite from virtually anywhere."
Accesiblity
Starlink service will work automatically
Apple launched Emergency SOS via Satellite with iPhone 14 in 2022 across the US and Canada.
While it currently relies on Globalstar's 24 low-Earth orbit satellites for connectivity, the Starlink partnership will offer similar functionality.
According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, this service will serve as an alternative to Apple's in-house system and will be limited to the US.
Unlike the current Emergency SOS via Satellite requiring users to point their phone toward the sky, the Starlink service will work automatically.