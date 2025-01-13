Here's when Apple plans to launch Vision Pro 2 headset
What's the story
Apple is said to be working on a successor to its Vision Pro mixed-reality headset, which is expected to hit the market in 2026, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
The original Vision Pro debuted at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in 2023, aimed at developers. The next iteration is likely to be unveiled later this year but won't be available for purchase until 2026.
Upgrades
Expected features and improvements
The Vision Pro 2 is expected to debut sometime between Q4 2025 and Q1 2026, as per Gurman's previous insights.
The new model is likely to be powered by Apple's next-gen M5 chipset, an upgrade over the current M2 system-on-chip in the existing Vision Pro model.
While it will retain a similar design as its predecessor, we can expect major upgrades under the hood of the new device.
Interface
Apple's focus on human-machine user interface
The main upgrades in the Vision Pro 2 will probably focus on enhancing the device's "human-machine user interface." This element is a major hurdle in the domain of head-mounted displays.
Apart from Vision Pro 2, Apple is also said to be working on a cheaper version of the headset, which is expected to launch sometime after 2027.
Cost-effective
Budget-friendly Vision Pro model: What to expect
To keep the headset affordable, Apple could use cheaper materials, less advanced chips, and scaled-down XR screens.
The company could also ditch the EyeSight feature that lets users display their eyes on the external screen of the current Vision Pro.
Despite these compromises, Gurman stressed that developing an affordable Vision Pro model is a "more urgent goal" for Apple.