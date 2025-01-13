₹10k price-cut! iPhone 16 selling at lowest-ever price on Flipkart
What's the story
Apple's iPhone 16, which is just four months old, has received its first major price cut on Flipkart.
The device is now available at ₹69,999 as part of the ongoing monumental sale. On the contrary, it continues to retail for ₹79,900 on the official website.
The offer can be further sweetened with additional bank discounts and exchange offers, bringing the price down to just ₹63,999 for a brand-new iPhone 16 with 128GB storage capacity.
Information
Take a look at the additional discounts
HDFC card users can also get an additional ₹2,000 off on the iPhone 16. Plus, you can get an additional ₹4,000 off if you exchange select smartphones. This makes the deal even sweeter for those looking to upgrade their current device.
Tech specs
Compact flagship with advanced features
The iPhone 16 is a compact flagship smartphone, featuring a 6.1-inch screen and cutting-edge capabilities.
It's a perfect pick for anyone looking for the latest Apple has to offer, including Apple Intelligence, Camera Control, and the Action button.
Additionally, the device can run modern gaming titles like Assassin's Creed Mirage.
However, some may consider its 60Hz display a downgrade if they're accustomed to higher refresh rate displays.
Design details
Camera and design features
The iPhone 16 also comes with a 48MP main camera capable of shooting Dolby Vision videos in 4K resolution, in addition to the 12MP ultra-wide sensor.
It sports a premium glass-metal sandwich design, IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, MagSafe-powered wireless charging, and Apple's new Camera Button.
All of these make it an even more attractive high-end smartphone option in today's market.