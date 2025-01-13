What's the story

Apple's iPhone 16, which is just four months old, has received its first major price cut on Flipkart.

The device is now available at ₹69,999 as part of the ongoing monumental sale. On the contrary, it continues to retail for ₹79,900 on the official website.

The offer can be further sweetened with additional bank discounts and exchange offers, bringing the price down to just ₹63,999 for a brand-new iPhone 16 with 128GB storage capacity.