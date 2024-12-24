Summarize Simplifying... In short The iPhone 18 Pro is rumored to feature a major camera upgrade with a variable aperture system, according to industry insider Kuo.

This system, unlike the fixed aperture in most smartphones, allows for adjustments in light exposure, potentially transforming smartphone photography.

This system, unlike the fixed aperture in most smartphones, allows for adjustments in light exposure, potentially transforming smartphone photography.

It could also enhance depth-of-field effects, offering a more authentic experience without needing post-processing.

The iPhone 18 Pro will have a variable aperture camera system

Apple iPhone 18 Pro camera leak hints at major upgrade

By Mudit Dube 10:18 am Dec 24, 202410:18 am

What's the story Apple's iPhone 18 Pro, expected in 2026, will come with a major camera upgrade, TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said. The new model will reportedly sport a variable aperture wide-angle lens, aimed at improving depth of field effects in photography. The details were shared in Kuo's latest post discussing a range of Apple-related rumors and future predictions.

Kuo's predictions on iPhone 18 Pro's camera upgrade

Previously, Kuo had also hinted that the iPhone 18 Pro's wide camera would be upgraded to use a variable aperture in 2026. He had made the prediction based on his industry sources, who believe that such an upgrade could "significantly improve the user's photography experience." The variable aperture system would give users more control over their photography settings, potentially revolutionizing how they use their iPhones for capturing images.

Variable aperture system: A game-changer in smartphone photography

Currently, most smartphones rely on a fixed aperture for photography, which defines how much light reaches the sensor. But, with a variable aperture system, the opening can be adjusted, affecting the light exposure and possibly other elements of the image capture process. This innovative capability could revolutionize smartphone photography by giving users more flexibility and control over their shots.

How variable aperture system enhances depth of field effects

A variable aperture system could alter the visible depth of field by changing the size of the aperture. A wider aperture might produce a narrower depth of field effect, creating a blurred background or bokeh effect behind the subject. This capability could give iPhone 18 Pro users an authentic depth-of-field experience without any post-processing assistance, taking their photography experience to new heights.