The change will come into effect on May 5

WhatsApp to end support for older iPhones in 2025

05:22 pm Dec 02, 2024

What's the story Popular messaging app WhatsApp has announced that it will discontinue support for certain older iOS versions, and iPhone models. The change will come into effect from May 5, 2025, affecting users with iPhone models like the iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus. However, those with newer iPhones can continue using the app as long as they have updated their devices to the latest available iOS version.

WhatsApp's notification to users on older iOS versions

WhatsApp has sent a notification to users on older iOS versions, warning that their devices will no longer be supported after next year. The update specifically notes that users running iOS versions older than 15.1 won't be able to use the app in the future, even if they attempt to access it through an old beta version on TestFlight.

Commitment to broad compatibility

WhatsApp has always focused on maintaining compatibility with a number of iOS versions. The approach has allowed the app to serve a varied audience on different iPhone models and OS. Ending support for older iOS versions is a part of WhatsApp's continued efforts to keep up with the times and provide better services.

Transition to newer iOS versions

The move to newer iOS versions stems from the fact that they come with updated APIs and advanced technologies that WhatsApp requires for new features. By dropping support for older versions, the app can optimize its performance and introduce features that won't be possible with outdated operating systems. This will mainly impact users of iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus as they run iOS 12.5.7, the last update they got.