Following Airtel's lead, Vi has launched an AI-based solution to tackle spam messages.

The system, trained on millions of SMS examples, identifies threats like fraudulent links and identity theft attempts.

Airtel's similar solution, which processes a trillion records in real-time, has successfully predicted 99% of spam messages and 97% of spam calls, highlighting the growing use of AI in telecom to safeguard customers.

Vi's system was able to detect over 24 million spam messages

After Airtel, Vi introduces AI-based solution to combat spam messages

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:27 pm Dec 02, 202404:27 pm

What's the story Vodafone Idea (Vi) has launched an artificial intelligence (AI)-based solution, designed to identify and flag spam messages sent to its users. The company revealed that during its initial testing phase, the system was able to detect over 24 million spam messages. The move comes as part of Vi's commitment toward customer safety through proactive, real-time protection, says Jagbir Singh, Chief Technology Officer at Vodafone Idea Limited.

Threat detection

Vi's AI designed to identify potential threats

The AI solution developed by Vi is trained on millions of SMS examples. It is aimed at identifying potential threats like fraudulent links, unauthorized promotions, and attempts at identity theft. The predictive AI system can learn from incoming data patterns like phishing links, unusual sender details, and phrases commonly used in spam messages. This way, the system can improve its detection capabilities over time.

Industry comparison

Airtel's AI solution processes 1 trillion records in real-time

Back in September, Bharti Airtel also launched an AI-powered solution to alert smartphone users about possible spam messages. Airtel's system analyzes one trillion records in real-time and has proven effective in predicting over 99% spam messages and 97% spam calls. This shows how telecom giants are increasingly turning to AI technology to protect customers from spam and possible scams.