These Airtel, Jio, Vi plans offer free Disney+ Hotstar subscription

By Sanjana Shankar 12:05 am Dec 05, 202312:05 am

Airtel has launched a Rs. 869 prepaid plan with a three-month Disney+ Hotstar (Mobile) subscription

Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) all offer prepaid plans bundled with free Disney+ Hotstar subscription. Airtel has just unveiled a new Rs. 869 prepaid plan, which features a three-month Disney+ Hotstar (Mobile) subscription along with other benefits. It is an upgrade from the existing Rs. 839 plan, with slight modifications in benefits. But is it the best plan to enjoy a complimentary Disney+ Hotstar subscription? Here are more details about the plans offered by Jio and Vi.

Airtel's plans

Airtel's Rs. 869 plan offers 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMSes per day for 84 days. Additional perks include a three-month Disney+ Hotstar (Mobile) subscription, unlimited 5G data, a RewardsMini subscription, Apollo 24x7 Circle, free Hellotunes, and access to Wynk Music. There's also a Rs. 499 plan that offers a free three-month Disney+ Hotstar (Mobile) subscription. It has a validity of 28 days and provides 3GB data/day, 100 SMSes/day, and unlimited local and national calls.

Jio plans

Jio's Rs. 899 plan offers three months of Disney+Hotstar (Mobile) subscription. This plan has an 84-day validity and provides 2GB daily data (totaling 168GB). With the Rs. 3,178 annual prepaid plan, users can get a yearly subscription to Disney+ Hotstar along with 2GB of daily data. Both the aforementioned plans provide unlimited voice calls, 100 SMSes/day, and access to JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud. For reference, the Disney+ Hotstar (Mobile) subscription costs Rs. 149 for three months and Rs. 499/year.

Vi plans

Vi offers a complimentary Disney+ Hotstar yearly subscription with Rs. 601, Rs. 901, Rs. 1,066, and Rs. 3,099 prepaid plans. The Rs. 601 plan offers 3GB of data per day and is valid for 28 days. The Rs. 901 plan also provides 3GB data/day but with 70-day validity. Both the Rs. 1,066 and Rs. 3,099 plans offer 2GB data per day and are valid for 84 days and 365 days, respectively. All aforementioned plans offer free local+national calling as well.