BYJU'S founder pledges homes to pay staff their salaries

1/3

Business 2 min read

BYJU'S founder pledges homes to pay staff their salaries

By Dwaipayan Roy 08:04 pm Dec 04, 202308:04 pm

The funds were used to pay 15,000 employees

Byju Raveendran, the founder of Indian edtech giant BYJU'S, pledged his and his family members' homes. This was done to raise $12 million for employee salaries amid a cash crunch, Bloomberg has reported. The funds were used to pay 15,000 employees at BYJU'S parent company, Think & Learn Pvt Ltd. Neither Raveendran nor BYJU'S representatives have commented on the matter.

2/3

Raveendran's efforts to keep BYJU'S afloat

Raveendran has been working hard to alleviate BYJU'S financial strain. He raised around $400 million in debt by pledging all his stocks in the parent company and has reinvested the $800 million he raised through share sales back into the business. BYJU'S is in the process of selling its US-based kids' digital reading platform for approximately $400 million. It is also engaged in a legal tiff with creditors over a missed interest payment on a $1.2 billion term loan.

3/3

BYJU'S has defaulted on payment to BCCI

On a related note, the BCCI has claimed that BYJU'S defaulted on a payment of Rs. 158 crore. The same information was reflected on the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) website. The NCLT has given two weeks to BYJU'S to give a reply in the case and another week after that to BCCI to file a rejoinder. The case was filed on September 8, but was officially registered on November 15. Its hearing is scheduled for December 22.