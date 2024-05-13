Next Article

The strategic alliance aims to accelerate cloud and AI adoption in India

Airtel, Google Cloud forge partnership for cloud adoption, AI deployment

By Akash Pandey 01:30 pm May 13, 202401:30 pm

What's the story Bharti Airtel has announced a long-term strategic alliance with Google Cloud. The collaboration aims to deliver cloud solutions to businesses across India, accelerating cloud adoption and modernization for Airtel's customers. It will also enable Airtel to provide a suite of cloud-managed services to its extensive customer base, which includes over 2,000 large enterprises and one million emerging businesses. Through this partnership, two companies are eyeing India's public cloud services market, which is projected to reach $17.8 billion by 2027.

Technology utilization

Leveraging Google Cloud's AI capabilities

Airtel also plans to utilize Google Cloud's generative AI capabilities to enhance its customer experiences across mobile, broadband, and digital TV offerings. The telecom giant wants to streamline its internal processes and operations using these capabilities. These benefits will be extended not only to Airtel's B2B customers in India but also globally. The partnership is set on developing cutting-edge AI/ML solutions that Airtel will train on its large data set.

IoT innovation

Airtel develops IoT solution for utility sector

Besides the partnership with Google Cloud, Airtel has developed an end-to-end IoT solution for the utility sector. This comprehensive solution combines connectivity, Google Cloud services, and application software into a single offering. The aim is to enable seamless, hassle-free, and faster deployment in the utility sector. To support its cloud-based solutions business, Airtel has set up a managed services center in Pune, staffed by over 300 experts extensively trained to champion Google Cloud services and develop tech solutions.