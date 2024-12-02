Summarize Simplifying... In short Uploading a video to YouTube can be influenced by factors like file type, size, and internet speed. High-quality videos like 4K take longer due to larger file sizes.

At times, uploading YouTube videos can take longer than expected

YouTube video stuck during upload? Here's how to fix it

By Akash Pandey 04:07 pm Dec 02, 202404:07 pm

What's the story Uploading videos on YouTube can be a time-consuming affair, with time ranging from a few minutes to hours. This inconsistency in upload times is mainly because of the size of the file being uploaded, internet bandwidth, and upload traffic. If a video seems stuck while uploading or takes too long, it could be due to these factors.

File issues

File type and size: Key factors in upload speed

The file type and size of a video play a major role in determining how fast it would upload on YouTube. Different video formats can change the size of the file, thereby affecting the time it would take to upload. To speed up the process, users are recommended to encode their videos in suggested formats before uploading them on the platform.

Connectivity problems

Internet connection and upload traffic

Another major reason for delayed video uploads on YouTube is a slow or unstable internet connection. Users can check their internet speed by taking an internet speed test through a service. Also, heavy upload traffic during peak hours can lead to longer upload times as internet service providers witness spikes in upload traffic during these hours.

Quality

Video quality and upload times

The quality of a video also matters when it comes to its upload time on YouTube. For example, a 4K video would take longer to upload than a 1080p video because of its higher quality and larger file size. This is something users should keep in mind when preparing their videos for upload on the platform.

Resuming

How to continue a previous upload?

If an upload is interrupted for any reason, users get as much as 24 hours to resume uploading from where they left off. All they have to do is return to youtube.com/upload and select the same file from their computer. This way, the feature makes sure that users don't lose progress on their uploads due to unforeseen interruptions or issues.