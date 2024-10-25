Summarize Simplifying... In short YouTube Shopping has launched in India, allowing creators to earn more by tagging up to 30 products in their videos.

Viewers can click on these products to be directed to the retailer's site for purchase.

YouTube Shopping launched in India: How creators can earn more

What's the story YouTube has launched its affiliate program, YouTube Shopping, in India following its launch in South Korea and the US. The initiative is being introduced in partnership with Flipkart and Myntra. With this, content creators will be able to tag products in their videos/Shorts, and earn a commission when viewers buy these items through the retailer's website. However, it is important to note that creators must be part of the YouTube Partner Program and have at least 10,000 subscribers to qualify.

Eligibility criteria and registration process

YouTube Shopping program is not open to music channels, Official Artist Channels, or channels belonging to music partners like labels/publishers. Channels marked as 'Made for Kids' or those containing a lot of kid-friendly content are also not eligible. Eligible creators can sign up for the program via a simple registration process, following which they can tag products in their videos. The commission rates will be shown during tagging and creators are allowed to tag up to 30 items per video.

YouTube Shopping enhances viewer engagement

Once tagged, viewers can locate these products in the video's description or 'Product' section. A single click will take them to the retailer's site for completing the purchase. Creators can even pin products during livestreams, increasing viewer engagement even further. This new capability adds to YouTube's existing monetization tools like ad revenue, Brand Connect, Channel Memberships, and Super Thanks.

Global success and future prospects

Travis Katz, General Manager and VP of Shopping at YouTube, emphasized the global success of YouTube Shopping. He noted that more than 30 billion hours of shopping-related content was watched in 2023."We're unlocking a new phase of product discovery, powered by the strong connections between creators and their viewers," Katz said. Flipkart's Senior VP Ravi Iyer also backed the initiative saying video commerce is key to improving product discovery especially for Tier-2 and Tier-3 city customers.

How to sign up for YouTube Shopping

Eligible YouTube channels can enroll in the YouTube Shopping affiliate program through YouTube Studio. Simply log in, select "Earn" from the left menu, go to "Programs," and click "Join Now." Review and accept the terms of service displayed to complete your enrollment.