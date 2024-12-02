Summarize Simplifying... In short Becoming a Zomato Gold member is as simple as signing up on the app and opting for a subscription.

This membership, costing ₹30 for three months, offers free delivery on orders over ₹199, up to 30% off at partner restaurants, and exclusive discounts on various brands and services.

It's a deal that combines food, fashion, and convenience all in one package.

A 3-month membership costs ₹30

How to become a Zomato Gold member?

By Akash Pandey 03:52 pm Dec 02, 202403:52 pm

What's the story Zomato offers a subscription service, called Zomato Gold, that provides members with benefits such as additional discounts and special offers at partner restaurants. Signing up is simple and can be done directly through the app by selecting the subscription and completing the payment process. Here, we explain how to become a Zomato Gold member and explore the potential advantages to help you decide if the membership aligns with your dining preferences and budget.

Joining process

Joining Zomato Gold

Open the Zomato app, log in, or create an account if you don't have one. Tap the profile icon in the top-right, and use the "Join Zomato Gold" option in the menu to opt for a subscription. A three-month membership will cost you ₹30. Complete the payment using your preferred method including PhonePe, Paytm, Google Pay, credit/debit cards, and wallets. Your membership will activate immediately, granting access to perks at partner restaurants.

Perks

Benefits of Zomato Gold membership

The Zomato Gold membership comes with a host of benefits for its users. These include free delivery on orders above ₹199 within a 7km radius, and up to 30% off at over 20,000 partner restaurants across India. You also receive exclusive Gold discounts on various clothing and electronics brands, as well as ride-share services like Uber.