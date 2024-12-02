How to become a Zomato Gold member?
Zomato offers a subscription service, called Zomato Gold, that provides members with benefits such as additional discounts and special offers at partner restaurants. Signing up is simple and can be done directly through the app by selecting the subscription and completing the payment process. Here, we explain how to become a Zomato Gold member and explore the potential advantages to help you decide if the membership aligns with your dining preferences and budget.
Joining Zomato Gold
Open the Zomato app, log in, or create an account if you don't have one. Tap the profile icon in the top-right, and use the "Join Zomato Gold" option in the menu to opt for a subscription. A three-month membership will cost you ₹30. Complete the payment using your preferred method including PhonePe, Paytm, Google Pay, credit/debit cards, and wallets. Your membership will activate immediately, granting access to perks at partner restaurants.
Benefits of Zomato Gold membership
The Zomato Gold membership comes with a host of benefits for its users. These include free delivery on orders above ₹199 within a 7km radius, and up to 30% off at over 20,000 partner restaurants across India. You also receive exclusive Gold discounts on various clothing and electronics brands, as well as ride-share services like Uber.