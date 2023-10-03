Vi Max Family postpaid plans now offer unlimited night-time data

1/4

Business 2 min read

Vi Max Family postpaid plans now offer unlimited night-time data

By Sanjana Shankar 05:46 pm Oct 03, 202305:46 pm

The data-sharing feature offers an extra 10GB to 25GB additional quota

Vi (Vodafone Idea) has rolled out new features for its Max Family postpaid plan subscribers, including Data Sharing and Night Time Unlimited Data. Vi Max plans, introduced in November 2022, allow users to share their subscription with up to four other members. These plans range from Rs. 601 to Rs. 1,151. The data-sharing feature lets users boost their existing plans with an extra 10GB to 25GB quota, which can be shared among primary and secondary members of the family plan.

2/4

Night-time unlimited data benefits extended

Vi has expanded its Night Time Unlimited Data benefits to the Max Family postpaid plans, enabling users to enjoy limitless internet access between 12am and 6am. Users can stream and download high-resolution content without fretting over data consumption during these hours. With postpaid users in India expected to grow by 12% in FY24, as per rating agency Crisil, Vi aims to make its services more appealing to both corporate and private number owners.

3/4

Vi recently introduced 'Choice' feature for Max postpaid users

Recently, Vi launched the 'Choice' feature for its Max postpaid subscribers, letting them tailor their plan benefits according to their needs. This feature grants users more control over their plans and helps them maximize their subscriptions. They will be allowed to opt for benefits across four categories: entertainment, food, travel, and mobile security. Moreover, Vi announced a partnership with Truecaller to provide protection against scam calls for its users.

4/4

Vi is struggling with a massive debt

As Vi strives to draw more users to its network, the company is grappling with a huge debt of Rs. 1,680 crore owed to India's Department of Telecom (DoT) for spectrum auction. The company has recently requested a 30-day extension to make this payment. With these new features and collaborations, Vi aims to fortify its position in the market and improve its financial standing.