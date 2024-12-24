Summarize Simplifying... In short NASA's Parker Solar Probe, the fastest human-made object, is set to make history by "touching" the Sun's surface.

Named after astrophysicist Dr. Eugene Parker, the probe will fly at blistering speeds, sampling particles and magnetic fields in the Sun's upper atmosphere.

With its carbon foam shield built to withstand extreme temperatures, the probe will autonomously navigate through solar eruptions and plasma plumes during its final three flybys, helping unravel the Sun's greatest mysteries. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Parker Solar Probe will fly by at speeds of up to 692,000km/hour

NASA's Parker spacecraft—fastest human-made object—to 'touch' Sun's scorching surface

By Mudit Dube 09:58 am Dec 24, 202409:58 am

What's the story NASA's Parker Solar Probe is all set to make history as it gears up for its closest-ever approach to the Sun later today. The spacecraft will get within 6.1 million kilometers of the solar surface, making it humanity's closest encounter with a star. NASA scientist Joe Westlake used a football field analogy to explain this distance, saying if Sun and Earth were on opposite ends of a football field, Parker "would be on the 4-yard line."

Speed record

Parker Solar Probe to become fastest human-made object

The Parker Solar Probe will fly by at speeds of up to 692,000km/hour, a speed that would take it from Washington, DC, to Tokyo in under a minute. This will make the probe the fastest human-made object in history. The uncrewed mission has been leading up to this historic milestone since it launched on August 12, 2018.

Mission progress

Parker Solar Probe's journey and achievements

The probe is named after Dr. Eugene Parker, an astrophysicist who pioneered heliophysics. He was also the first living person to have a spacecraft named after him. In December 2021, the probe became the first spacecraft to "touch the Sun" by successfully flying through its corona or upper atmosphere, sampling particles and magnetic fields. Over its seven-year mission, it has helped scientists understand some of the Sun's greatest mysteries.

Final approaches

Parker Solar Probe's final flybys and future plans

The upcoming flyby on Christmas Eve will be the first of the spacecraft's final three closest approaches, with the other two expected on March 22 and June 19. At this proximity, the probe will be able to fly through plumes of plasma as well as within a solar eruption if one releases from the Sun. The spacecraft is built to withstand the extremes of the Sun and has flown through coronal mass ejections in the past with no impact.

Design features

Parker Solar Probe's design and autonomous operation

The Parker Solar Probe carries a carbon foam shield, which is 11.4cm thick and 2.4 meters wide. It was tested on Earth prior to launch and found to withstand temperatures close to 1,400 degrees Celsius. However, on Christmas Eve, the shield may encounter temperatures as high as 980 degrees Celsius. The spacecraft will perform its flyby autonomously as mission control will be out of contact with the probe due to its closeness to the Sun.