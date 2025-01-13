What's the story

NVIDIA, the leading tech giant headquartered in Santa Clara, California, has raised concerns over the Biden administration's latest move to regulate global artificial intelligence (AI) chip flows.

The company warns that the new rule could jeopardize the US's current dominance in the AI space.

Ned Finkle, NVIDIA's Vice President of Government Affairs, said this regulation "threatens to derail innovation and economic growth worldwide," and could "undermine America's leadership."