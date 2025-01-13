Why NVIDIA is criticizing Biden administration's AI chip export rules
What's the story
NVIDIA, the leading tech giant headquartered in Santa Clara, California, has raised concerns over the Biden administration's latest move to regulate global artificial intelligence (AI) chip flows.
The company warns that the new rule could jeopardize the US's current dominance in the AI space.
Ned Finkle, NVIDIA's Vice President of Government Affairs, said this regulation "threatens to derail innovation and economic growth worldwide," and could "undermine America's leadership."
Regulatory impact
Rule could impose bureaucratic control on tech sector
Finkle further argued that the rule could place bureaucratic control over how America's leading semiconductors, computers, systems, and even software are designed and marketed around the world.
He emphasized that this regulation would not improve US national security. Rather, it would govern technology that is already widely available in gaming and consumer hardware sectors.
Global standing
NVIDIA warns of potential threats to US global competitiveness
Finkle warned that the new rules could potentially weaken America's global competitiveness.
He said, "Rather than mitigate any threat, the new Biden rules would only weaken America's global competitiveness, undermining the innovation that has kept the US ahead."
This highlights NVIDIA's concerns about the potential negative impact of these regulations on America's standing in the global tech industry.