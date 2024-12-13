Summarize Simplifying... In short President Biden has issued 39 presidential pardons, including a controversial one for his son, Hunter Biden, who faced tax fraud and gun charges.

This is the largest single-day act of presidential clemency

After pardoning criminally convicted son, Biden issues 39 presidential pardons

By Chanshimla Varah 10:51 am Dec 13, 2024

What's the story United States President Joe Biden has taken a historic step by issuing a record number of clemency actions, pardoning 39 people and commuting the sentences of nearly 1,500 others. This is the largest single-day act of presidential clemency in modern US history, the White House said. The pardons were given to Americans convicted of non-violent crimes, such as drug offenses, who have shown successful rehabilitation and commitment to the community.

Rehabilitation success

Pardons highlight successful rehabilitation stories

The White House also highlighted stories of successful rehabilitation, like that of a Virginia resident who turned his life around after a drug conviction at age 21. After serving his sentence, he earned a university degree and served in the US Army and Air Force. He is known "as exceptionally hard working, dedicated, and trustworthy by those who know him," the White House said in a statement giving short biographies on all those who had received pardons.

Commutations announced

Sentence commutations address outdated laws

The 1,499 commuted sentences include those who were held in home confinement during the Covid-19 outbreak, as well as those whose sentences Biden deemed excessive owing to antiquated regulations. Among those whose sentences were commuted are those involved in high-profile fraud cases, including Timothy McGinn and Jimmy Dimora. Biden stressed the importance of second chances, saying, "America was built on the promise of possibility and second chances."

Controversy and future plans

Biden's controversial pardon and future clemency actions

This comes after Biden controversially pardoned his son Hunter Biden, who was charged with tax fraud and gun crimes. The pardon means Hunter will not be convicted for his crimes, and it eliminates the possibility of his being imprisoned. The judges overseeing his cases are also expected to cancel the sentence sessions, which were scheduled for December 12 in the gun case and December 16 in the tax case.