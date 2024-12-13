Summarize Simplifying... In short The US is closely monitoring the escalating violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, with protests erupting across American cities demanding intervention.

The White House stated that it will hold Yunus's interim government accountable for any violence

Biden 'closely monitoring' Bangladesh situation amid rising violence against Hindus

Dec 13, 2024

What's the story United States President Joe Biden is closely monitoring the escalating violence against religious and ethnic minorities in Bangladesh, the White House has said. The statement added that the US will hold the interim government of Muhammad Yunus accountable for any violence against any community. White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby emphasized America's commitment to ensuring security for all Bangladeshis, regardless of their religious or ethnic affiliations.

Security cooperation

US working with Bangladesh to enhance law enforcement capabilities

Kirby also acknowledged that the security situation in Bangladesh has been difficult since the former prime minister was ousted. He added that the US is working closely with the interim government to strengthen their law enforcement and security services' capabilities. "We have been very clear in our engagement with all Bangladeshi leaders that protection of religious and ethnic minorities...security to all Bangladeshis regardless of religion or ethnicity," Kirby said.

Public outcry

Protests erupt in US cities over violence against Hindus

Protests have broken out in multiple US cities, including Washington DC, calling on the American government to step in and stop the rising violence against Hindus in Bangladesh. The Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS) has raised alarm over the rising radicalization in Bangladesh. FIIDS President Khanderao Kand has written to President Biden and President-elect Donald Trump, asking them to prioritize restoring peace and protecting minorities in Bangladesh.

Political appeal

Indian-American Congressman calls for action

Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi has asked the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to take this issue up at Senator Marco Rubio's confirmation hearing for Secretary of State. Separately, Indian-Americans have held marches from the White House to the US Capitol, demanding justice and protection for Hindus in Bangladesh. The Indian government has also reached out to Dhaka, stating it's the interim government's job to ensure the safety of all citizens, including minorities.