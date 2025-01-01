Summarize Simplifying... In short India has declared 2025 as the 'Year of Defence Reforms', aiming to modernize its military tactics with technologies like AI and robotics.

The goal is to prepare the armed forces for multi-domain operations and improve welfare measures for Army veterans.

India declares 2025 as 'Year of Defence Reforms'

By Snehil Singh 04:02 pm Jan 01, 202504:02 pm

What's the story India has declared 2025 as the "Year of Reforms" in the defense sector, with an emphasis on major strides in military modernization. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted this initiative's significance in strengthening India's security and sovereignty in the face of 21st-century challenges. The reforms will focus on modernizing the armed forces and creating integrated theater commands for greater jointness and integration of the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

The Defence Ministry also plans to develop necessary tactics, techniques, and procedures for future warfare. These will incorporate emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, and machine learning. "Our defense exports, which were around Rs 2,000 crore a decade ago, have crossed the record figure of Rs 21,000 crore today. We have set an export target of Rs 50,000 crore by 2029," Singh said.

The reform agenda also includes promoting public-private partnerships and strategic partnerships between Indian industries and global Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). The Ministry also seeks to streamline defense acquisition processes by removing bureaucratic hurdles and optimizing resource utilization. A focus on cyber and space domains will also be an integral part of these reforms.

Singh said unconventional methods such as information warfare, AI-based warfare, proxy warfare, electromagnetic warfare, space warfare, and cyber-attacks are major challenges. The reforms will prepare India's armed forces for multi-domain operations and ensure seamless operational cooperation across all branches. Further, improving welfare measures for Army veterans and leveraging their support for national security are key focus areas.