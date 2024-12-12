Summarize Simplifying... In short Google's Gemini team has launched a new tool, Deep Research, that autonomously conducts extensive online research and delivers a detailed report with key findings and source links.

This tool, part of the broader Gemini 2.0 initiative, aims to develop more independent AI systems.

It is currently limited to Gemini Advanced subscribers

Google Gemini's new tool can perform in-depth research for you

01:34 pm Dec 12, 2024

What's the story Google has unveiled a new artificial intelligence (AI) tool, Deep Research, which lets users employ the Gemini bot for conducting comprehensive web-based research. Currently, Deep Research is available only in English for users subscribed to Gemini Advanced—the plan which is free for the first month and costs ₹1,950 per month thereafter. The process involves creating a "multi-step research plan" that users can either edit or approve before the bot begins its investigation, according to Google.

How does deep research work?

Deep Research starts its probe by "finding interesting pieces of information" online and performing related searches over and over again. Once done, Gemini delivers a report of its "key findings" with links to the original sources. From here, users can expand on certain areas or edit the report as per their requirements. The AI-generated research can be exported to Google Docs for further use/sharing.

Senior product manager at Gemini offers use case

Aarush Selvan, a senior product manager on the Gemini team, offered Engadget a preview of the tool. During the demo, Selvan prompted Gemini to identify scholarship programs for students pursuing public service careers. Gemini first generated a multi-step research plan for user review and approval, then delivered a detailed, multi-page report complete with charts and citations linking to its sources. According to Engadget, the report appeared notably more accurate than Google's often-criticized AI Overviews.

Take a look at the official demo

New tool's role in Google's broader AI strategy

The launch of Deep Research comes as part of Google's wider introduction of Gemini 2.0, which emphasizes "agentic" AI systems that can perform tasks on their own. This move is in line with the latest trend in the AI industry, which is to develop more autonomous systems. Along with Deep Research, Google also announced the availability of Gemini Flash 2.0, a faster version of its next-gen chatbot for developers.