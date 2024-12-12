Summarize Simplifying... In short Google has launched Gemini 2.0 Flash, an advanced AI model that offers faster performance and supports multimodal inputs and outputs.

This technology is being used to create AI agents for specific tasks, such as Project Astra, a universal AI assistant, and Jules, a coding assistant for developers.

Google unveils Gemini 2.0: Next-gen AI model powering agentic experiences

By Mudit Dube 09:52 am Dec 12, 202409:52 am

What's the story Google has launched Gemini 2.0, its latest AI model. The first in the series is Gemini 2.0 Flash model, designed for low latency and improved performance. It promises a significant leap forward in AI capabilities, designed to power a new era of "agentic" experiences—meaning AI that can interact with the world and complete tasks in a more comprehensive and human-like way.

Gemini 2.0 Flash surpasses 1.5 Pro model on several benchmarks

Gemini 2.0 Flash builds on the success of the 1.5 Flash by offering better performance while maintaining fast response times. It surpasses the 1.5 Pro on key benchmarks, operating at twice the speed. The 2.0 Flash also offers support for multimodal inputs as well as multimodal outputs. Additionally, it can natively call tools such as Google Search, execute code, and integrate third-party user-defined functions.

Google is building AI agents for specific use cases

Gemini 2.0 Flash introduces improvements like multimodal reasoning, long context understanding, and faster responses, enabling more capable AI agents. Google is exploring practical applications of these agents through prototypes like Project Astra, a universal AI assistant, Project Mariner, which enhances human-agent interaction in browsers, and Jules, an AI code assistant for developers. These innovations open exciting possibilities for accomplishing tasks and boosting productivity.

Gemini 2.0 available in Gemini app

Gemini 2.0 Flash is now available as an experimental model for developers through the Gemini API in Google AI Studio and Vertex AI. Gemini users worldwide can try a chat-optimized version of 2.0 Flash by selecting it from the model drop-down on desktop and mobile web. It will soon be available in the Gemini mobile app.