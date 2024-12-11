Summarize Simplifying... In short In 2024, Google's top searches spanned from sports to politics, with Algerian boxer Imane Khelif, President-elect Donald Trump, and Inside Out 2 leading their respective categories.

Viral trends included a recipe for the Olympic village's chocolate muffin and Dubai chocolate bars, popularized by TikTok.

Sports events dominated global searches in 2024

What were people really searching for in 2024? Google reveals

By Mudit Dube 07:02 pm Dec 11, 202407:02 pm

What's the story Google has published its annual "Year in Search" report for 2024, giving a glimpse into the most searched topics across the globe. The report spans a variety of categories from sports and politics to entertainment and viral trends. This year, major sporting events like Copa America and the Paris Olympics ruled global searches. Soccer and cricket stood out as particularly popular topics, with Copa America topping the search trends followed by UEFA European Championship and ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Political searches

Athletes and US elections pique global interest

In athletics, Algerian boxer Imane Khelif led athlete searches, followed by Mike Tyson after his comeback fight against Jake Paul. The US election also generated global interest, with President-elect Donald Trump topping Google's people category. He was followed by Catherine, Princess of Wales and Vice President Kamala Harris. Notably, the late Liam Payne, Toby Keith and O.J. Simpson were among the most searched deceased in 2024.

Pop culture

Entertainment and culinary trends of 2024

In entertainment, Disney and Pixar's Inside Out 2 emerged as the most searched movie, while Netflix's Baby Reindeer topped TV show trends. Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us topped song searches. Surprisingly, a recipe for the Olympic village's chocolate muffin, which was popularized by Norwegian swimmer Henrik Christiansen during the summer games, topped global recipe trends this year. The New York Times's Connections puzzle was the most searched game.

Trending topics

Viral trends of 2024

Dubai chocolate bars, a delicacy with a rich pistachio-pastry filling, made it to multiple lists this year. The trend was fueled by a viral TikTok video from a Dubai-based food influencer. Globally, the top 10 searches were: Copa America UEFA European Championship ICC Men's T20 World Cup India vs England Liam Payne Donald Trump India vs Bangladesh iPhone 16 Olympic Games Paris 2024 Catherine, Princess of Wales