As Google's Chrome faces scrutiny over data collection, users might consider alternatives like Microsoft Edge, Safari, Firefox, and Opera.

Edge offers unique features like Bing Chatbot and privacy tools, while Safari provides a simple browsing experience with Reader mode.

Firefox is a privacy-focused open-source browser, and Opera comes with a pre-installed VPN and ad blocker.

How to switch your browser as Chrome sale looms large

By Mudit Dube 09:47 am Nov 25, 202409:47 am

What's the story The US Department of Justice recently proposed that Google should sell its Chrome browser. The suggestion comes as part of a larger antitrust investigation into the tech giant's business practices. If approved by the federal court, the move could mark a significant shift in the technology sector. The DOJ's proposal aims to separate Google's advertising and search functions, potentially disrupting its $1.4 trillion business model. Hence, it may finally be time for users to switch to a new browser.

User impact

Chrome's dominance and potential user migration

Chrome, the world's leading browser, is renowned for its extensive customization options and user-friendly interface. However, it is also notorious for being one of the most resource-intensive browsers available. Despite Google's attempts to provide users with better control over data tracking, concerns around Chrome's data collection practices persist. With uncertainties surrounding Chrome's future, now might be the ideal moment for users to explore alternative browsers.

Browser alternatives

Alternatives to Chrome: Microsoft Edge and Safari

Microsoft Edge, a Chromium-based browser, is a popular Chrome alternative. Though it comes with Windows and aggressive promotion tactics, Edge has some unique features like integrated Bing Chatbot and robust privacy tools. You can go to Bing Settings >Profiles >Import browser data to import your your payment info, history, settings, and tabs. For Apple users, Safari offers a straightforward browsing experience with added features like Reader mode. To import your Chrome data, go to Safari on Mac >File >Import From.

More options

Third-party browsers: Firefox and Opera

Beyond default browsers, third-party options like Mozilla Firefox and Opera also make for good Chrome alternatives. Firefox, an open-source browser with built-in security features, has been a popular choice among users looking for privacy. Hit Firefox button >Preferences/Settings >General and hit the Import Data button. Meanwhile, Opera ranks as the fifth most popular browser in the world. It comes with a VPN and ad blocker pre-installed. You'll be alerted to import your data from Chrome when installing Opera.