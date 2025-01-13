Apple urges shareholders to reject proposal to end diversity programs
What's the story
Apple's board of directors has advised its shareholders to vote against a proposal to end the company's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives, according to the company's recent proxy filing.
The proposal was submitted by The National Center for Public Policy Research, a conservative think tank that recommended Apple should think about scrapping its "Inclusion & Diversity program, policies, department and goals."
Risk concerns
Think tank cites potential risks of DEI programs
The think tank's proposal was rooted in recent Supreme Court rulings, claiming that DEI programs could leave companies vulnerable to "litigation, reputational and financial risks."
It proposed that such initiatives could render Apple more vulnerable to lawsuits.
However, Apple refuted these claims by emphasizing its strong compliance program and calling the proposal unnecessary.
The tech giant also called this shareholder proposal an inappropriate attempt to micromanage its business strategy.
Firm stance
Apple reaffirms commitment to equal opportunity
In response to the proposal, Apple reiterated its commitment to equal opportunity employment.
"Apple is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate in recruiting, hiring, training or promoting on any basis protected by law," the company said in the filing.
The statement highlights Apple's strong position against any form of discrimination in its workforce and its commitment toward a diverse and inclusive work environment.
Corporate reaction
Wider corporate response to conservative opposition
The debate over DEI programs isn't just limited to Apple. Other major corporations such as Meta and Amazon are also scaling back their diversity initiatives amid growing conservative opposition.
The trend has been fueled by a 2023 US Supreme Court ruling that invalidated affirmative action in university admissions decisions, prompting some conservative groups to challenge DEI programs and threaten legal action against companies implementing them.