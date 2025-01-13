What's the story

Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos's aerospace company, has postponed the first-ever launch of its orbital rocket, New Glenn.

The mission, dubbed NG-1, had to be performed from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, but was delayed due to a subsystem issue.

"We're standing down on today's launch attempt to troubleshoot a vehicle subsystem issue that will take us beyond our launch window," Blue Origin said in its post on X.

The company is now reviewing opportunities for the next launch attempt.