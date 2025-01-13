What's the story

A rare celestial event will take place tonight as Comet G3 ATLAS (C/2024) reaches its peak brightness tonight.

The comet was discovered by the Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS) in Chile, on April 5, 2024.

Initially faint with a magnitude of +19, recent observations show a dramatic increase in brightness after an outburst on January 2, 2025.

This surge has led to predictions that the comet could outshine prominent planets like Venus and Jupiter.