India to have own space station by 2035: Jitendra Singh
The Indian government has announced an ambitious plan to set up the Bharat Antariksha Station, India's first space station, by 2035. Union Minister Jitendra Singh made the announcement today. The move would put India in the league of a handful of countries with their own space stations, including the US and China. Apart from the space station, India also plans to land an astronaut on the Moon by 2040.
Gaganyaan mission to launch by 2026
Singh also gave updates on India's first human spaceflight program, the Gaganyaan mission. He said that by the end of 2025 or early 2026, an Indian astronaut will travel to space under this mission. This is in line with India's larger goal of pushing its presence in space exploration and research.
Deep Sea Mission to explore ocean depths
Along with space, India's ambitions also extend to the seas. The government plans to send a human to the seabed, exploring depths of up to 6,000 meters as part of its Deep Sea Mission. The initiative highlights India's commitment not just to space, but also marine research and resource utilization.
Significant progress in satellite launches
Singh also highlighted India's remarkable progress in satellite launches. In the last decade, under the Narendra Modi government, the country has launched 432 foreign satellites. Of these, 397 were launched from Sriharikota.