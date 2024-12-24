Summarize Simplifying... In short Apple's M4 MacBook Air could hit the market earlier than anticipated, possibly as soon as March next year.

It may debut in spring 2025

Apple's M4 MacBook Air may launch sooner than expected

By Mudit Dube 12:12 pm Dec 24, 2024

What's the story Apple is gearing up for a busy spring in 2025 with new iPads, iPhone SE 4, and an M4-equipped MacBook Air. However, new rumors indicate that the refreshed MacBook Air may arrive sooner than expected. The word comes from a post by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who has a pretty reliable track record when it comes to Apple-related leaks.

Release history

A look at Apple's previous release patterns

Apple's past release patterns indicate a mixed timeline. The M3 MacBook Air was unveiled in 15-inch and 13-inch sizes on March 4, 2024. This was a short cycle for the bigger model which had been launched in June 2023, but a much longer one for its smaller sibling which hadn't been updated since June 2022. If these patterns hold true, we could see M4 MacBook Air as early as March next year.

Product testing

Apple's internal testing and new features

Code discoveries also suggest that Apple is already testing the new MacBooks internally. The devices are likely to come with an ultra-wide webcam with Center Stage, a technology that automatically adjusts the frame during video calls. This leaves the door open for new iPad models and iPhone SE 4 to launch in April, after the possible early release of the updated MacBook Air.

Upcoming releases

Speculations about new iPad models and iPhone SE 4

Gurman also hints that a new iPad Air with an M4 processor is due in spring 2025. This comes after the iPad Air was updated with M2 and a new 12.9-inch model in May 2024. The iPhone SE 4, which is rumored to look like an iPhone 14 with a single rear camera, could also be included in Apple's spring product lineup.

Launch timeline

Potential timeline for Apple's product launches

A recent report from 9to5Mac suggests that the iPad 11 will launch with iPadOS 18.3. This could mean either iOS 18.3 is releasing late or all these products are coming much sooner than expected. If Gurman's information and this proposed timeline align, Apple could release the M4 MacBook Air in January or February, followed by iPadOS 18.3 in February and then the new iPads.