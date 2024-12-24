Summarize Simplifying... In short Boston Dynamics has upgraded its Atlas robot with artificial intelligence and machine learning tools, including reinforcement learning and computer vision.

This allows Atlas to adapt to complex real-world situations, as demonstrated in a recent video where it performed tasks in a workplace setting.

The company, now under Hyundai, plans to commercialize Atlas, similar to its dog-like robot, Spot. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Watch: Boston Dynamics's Atlas robot performs backflip in Santa suit

By Mudit Dube 10:31 am Dec 24, 202410:31 am

What's the story Leading robotics company Boston Dynamics has released a video of its advanced Atlas robot executing a perfect backflip in a Santa suit. The stunning display was part of the company's holiday message wishing everyone "a season full of light and laughter as we flip over into the new year!" The Atlas bot has been showing off its acrobatic skills since 2017, but this is the first time it's done so in festive attire.

Evolution

Atlas robot: A marvel of engineering evolution

First unveiled by Boston Dynamics in 2013, the Atlas robot has seen a lot of improvements over the years. Most of these have been aimed at making it more stable and increasing its range of movements. In a major update last spring, the company moved from a hydraulic-powered Atlas to an all-electric one. It was described as "one of the most advanced humanoid robots ever built," with strength, dexterity, and agility that "exceed human capabilities."

Tech upgrades

AI and machine learning tools enhance Atlas's capabilities

Boston Dynamics has also integrated new artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning tools into Atlas. These include reinforcement learning and computer vision, designed "to ensure they can operate and adapt efficiently to complex real-world situations." A recent video demonstrated Atlas performing tasks in a workplace setting, showcasing these advanced capabilities. The company, now owned by Hyundai, has expressed its intention to commercialize Atlas similarly to Spot, its dog-like robot that has been extensively tested in various industrial environments.