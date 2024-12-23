Summarize Simplifying... In short Apple is reportedly planning to upgrade its AirPods with health-focused features like temperature sensing and heart rate monitoring, making them more than just music and call devices.

This follows their recent addition of FDA-authorized hearing aid technology to the AirPods Pro 2, which assists users with mild to moderate hearing loss.

The purpose of a potential camera feature remains a mystery. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Apple's health-focused approach for future AirPods

Next-gen Apple AirPods may feature temperature sensing, heart rate monitoring

By Mudit Dube 12:11 pm Dec 23, 202412:11 pm

What's the story Apple is said to be planning to add a camera into its AirPods, as part of an effort to improve Apple Intelligence features. The tech giant is also exploring features like temperature sensing and heart rate monitoring for future AirPods iterations. The idea, according to Bloomberg, was previously shelved but has now been revived as a major focus for both Apple Intelligence and AirPods hardware development teams.

Health features

Apple's health-focused approach for future AirPods

The report, citing sources familiar with Apple's plans, highlights the company's ambition to transform AirPods into multifunctional health and wellness devices. This would significantly expand their functionality beyond just listening to music and taking calls. Temperature sensing could potentially allow AirPods to monitor a user's body temperature, providing insights into potential health issues. Heart rate monitoring could track fitness activity and overall well-being. The inclusion of a camera is more intriguing but its purpose remains unclear.

Additional features

AirPods Pro 2 can help users with moderate hearing loss

The latest rumors come after Apple's addition of hearing aid functionality to the AirPods Pro 2, which happened earlier this year with iOS 18.1. The feature helps users with mild to moderate hearing loss by amplifying audio in real-time. The hearing aid feature was FDA-authorized in September, making it one of the first consumer products to use hearing aid technology.