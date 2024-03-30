Next Article

Apple's iOS 18 could bring topographic maps to iPhones

What's the story Apple is gearing up to introduce topographic maps on Apple Maps through iOS 18, macOS 15, and visionOS 2, according to MacRumors. Topographic maps provide crucial details for outdoor activities like hiking, including trails, elevation data, contour lines, and points of interest. The feature was gradually rolled out across the US on the Apple Watch with the launch of watchOS 10. This year, Apple may bring it to iOS, macOS, and ‌visionOS‌.

Feature expansion

It will gradually expand across platforms

While the backend topographic maps code was implemented last year, only ‌watchOS 10‌ incorporated the feature. At this time, the code remains inactive on iOS and macOS. However, recent discoveries in backend files for iOS 18, macOS 15, and visionOS 2 suggest that Apple is actively working on making this feature available on these platforms. The move highlights Apple's commitment to providing comprehensive navigation solutions tailored to user needs.

Customization feature

Apple Maps to support custom routes too

In addition to topographic maps, Apple Maps is also set to support custom routes. This new feature will allow users to create their own routes—a customization not previously offered with Apple's pre-set options. Users will be able to specify particular roads they wish to travel on for scenic drives or familiar routes. This feature is expected to significantly enhance the mapping experience for users across all of Apple's platforms.

Event preview

WWDC 2024 may unveil Apple Maps updates

The upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) set for June 10 is anticipated to bring exciting updates for Apple fans. iOS 18 is predicted to be unveiled at the conference, along with several new features for Apple Maps. The inclusion of topographic maps and support for custom routes could significantly enhance the navigation experience for users across all of Apple's platforms. The WWDC event will be live-streamed via Apple's official YouTube channel.