The sale offers 40-75% discounts on a wide range of products, including electronics, home appliances, and luxury brands.

Additional benefits include a 10% instant discount with select bank cards, and up to 5% cashback for Prime members using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank co-branded credit card.

The sale will continue till December 2

Amazon India's first-ever 'Black Friday' sale now live: Check deals

By Mudit Dube 12:57 pm Nov 29, 202412:57 pm

What's the story Amazon India has kicked off its first-ever 'Black Friday' sale, a globally celebrated shopping event. The sale started today and will continue till December 2, giving customers a plethora of deals on premium brands across categories. These include electronics, appliances, decor items, fashion products, and beauty essentials. The likes of Apple, Samsung, Sony, and Nike are participating in the event.

Black Friday sale: A response to Indian customers' demand

Saurabh Srivastava, Vice-President of Categories at Amazon India, said that the decision to bring Black Friday to India was prompted by the success of the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale. He said this showed a strong demand among Indian customers for high-value deals. The ongoing sale includes products from local and international brands across categories such as electronics, beauty items, home appliances, and decor.

Amazon India's Black Friday sale: Additional benefits and discounts

Apart from the extensive range of products on offer, customers can also avail a 10% instant discount with HDFC, IndusInd, BOB Card and HSBC bank debit and credit cards, and credit EMI. Prime members will get unlimited 5% cashback on all purchases with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank co-branded credit card. Non-Prime members will get 3% cashback.

Top deals in Amazon India's inaugural Black Friday sale

The first-ever Black Friday sale offers 40-75% off on mobiles, electronics, and accessories. Expect deals on Samsung Galaxy Buds, Amazfit Active 42mm AMOLED smartwatch, Apple MacBook Air laptop, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, etc. Home essentials like Panasonic's Wi-Fi inverter Smart Split AC and LG's fully-automatic front load washing machine will be available at up to 65% off.

Discounts on luxury brands and entertainment products

The sale also provides 40-70% off on luggage, handbags, and luxury brands. For entertainment buffs, deals are available on products like the Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition and Xiaomi's HD Ready Google LED TV. Some really good offers are available on winter care products as well.