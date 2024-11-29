Summarize Simplifying... In short Google is facing a probe by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) over allegations of antitrust violations raised by gaming firm WinZO.

The company claims Google's policies, including its warning system and payment policies for real-money games, are unfair and damaging to its business.

WinZO's co-founder, Saumya Singh Rathore, has praised the CCI's decision as a move towards a fairer digital ecosystem.

WinZO alleged Google abused its market dominance

CCI orders probe against Google over WinZO's antitrust complaint

By Akash Pandey 12:35 pm Nov 29, 202412:35 pm

What's the story The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has launched an investigation against Google after it was accused of antitrust violations. The complaint was filed by real-money gaming firm WinZO, which alleged that the tech giant abused its market dominance. The company's complaints include discriminatory treatment in favor of certain real-money games, denial of market access, advertising restrictions, and misleading warnings during app downloads.

Investigation details

CCI suspects Google's violation of antitrust laws

In a detailed 24-page order, the CCI noted its preliminary view that Google appears to have violated Sections 4(2)(a)(i), 4(2)(b), and 4(2)(c) of the Competition Act. The commission has directed the Director General to conclude this investigation within 60 days and file a report. This development comes as yet another regulatory hurdle for Google in India, one of its biggest user markets.

Reaction

WinZO's co-founder hails CCI's decision

WinZO co-founder Saumya Singh Rathore has welcomed CCI's decision, calling it a step toward restoring fairness in the digital ecosystem. Rathore stressed that monopolistic practices stifle innovation and hinder competition, which are the lifeblood of any thriving industry. She added that this landmark move ensures equitable opportunities for all players, fostering innovation and creating a level playing field benefiting both businesses and consumers.

Claims

Allegations against Google's policies

WinZO, which is backed by investors including Griffin Gaming Partners and Maker's Fund, first approached the CCI in 2022. The gaming firm alleged that app developers are forced to comply with "Google's one-sided Developer Distribution Agreement (DDA) and Developer Program Policies (DPP) which contain unreasonable and unjust conditions." It also claimed that Google Play Store unfairly restricts hosting of real-money games (RMGs) in India.

Further allegations

Google's warning system and payment policies criticized

WinZO also slammed Google for its warning system that appears when users download apps providing real money games of skill from their website on Android devices. The company also objected to payment warnings appearing for users transacting in real-money games on Google Pay or when the payment exceeds certain thresholds set by Google. These practices were misleading and hurt WinZO's market reputation, causing business loss.

About the company

WinZO was founded in 2018

Founded by Rathore and Paavan Nanda in 2018, WinZO allows developers to host games on its platform and generate revenue through a microtransaction-based model, with amounts ranging from ₹1 to ₹10, in contrast to traditional in-app purchases and ad-based models. WinZO boasts a portfolio of over 100 games across various genres, including strategy, sports, casual, card, arcade, racing, action, and board games. The platform supports 14 languages, such as English, Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Bengali, and Bhojpuri.