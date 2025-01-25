Interestingly, users won't need new phones or extra hardware to avail of this service as it works with existing devices.

The beta testing phase is viewed as a critical milestone for SpaceX in its mission to expand Starlink's services.

The main objective with this development is to address the ongoing issue of limited connectivity in rural and hard-to-reach areas.

The launch of next-generation Starlink satellites could further boost speeds, possibly exceeding 2Gbps, marking a promising development in global telecommunications sector.