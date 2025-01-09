Grok iOS app now live in some countries including India
What's the story
Elon Musk's artificial intelligence (AI) firm, xAI, has started rolling out a standalone iOS app for its AI chatbot, Grok.
Previously available for users in beta, the app is now releasing in multiple countries including the US, Australia, and India.
The company calls Grok an "AI-powered assistant designed to be maximally truthful, useful and curious."
Features
App's advanced AI capabilities
The Grok app is meant to tap into real-time data from the web and X, offering a variety of generative AI capabilities.
These include rewriting text, summarizing long paragraphs, holding Q&A sessions, and even creating images from text prompts.
The company is also working on a dedicated website, Grok.com, to bring the chatbot online.
Expansion
Image generation and accessibility
Grok was initially limited to X's paying subscribers. However, in November, xAI started testing a free version of the chatbot and later released it for all users.
The company claims Grok's image generator model excels at "photorealistic rendering," without imposing any major restrictions on its image-generation capabilities.
This means you can create images using pictures of public figures and copyrighted material.
Twitter Post
Grok app is now available on App Store
NEWS: Grok app is now live! pic.twitter.com/gmKHwJyhIS— X Daily News (@xDaily) January 9, 2025