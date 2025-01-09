CES 2025: 7 hi-tech gadgets you can buy right now
What's the story
The ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas is displaying a ton of innovative gadgets.
While many of these devices are still conceptual or in the prototype stage, some are available for purchase or pre-order.
Let's take a look at some products that you can buy right away from this year's event.
Product #1
Birdfy Bath Pro: The smart bird bath
The Birdfy Bath Pro is a camera-equipped smart bird bath that lets you keep an eye on your avian friends.
It comes with two different lenses - a wide angle and auto-tracking version - and an optional AI analysis add-on that can recognize repeat visitors and take highlight photos.
The Birdfy Bath Pro is up for pre-order starting at $249.99, shipping in March 2025.
Product #2
LeafyPod: AI-powered smart planter
The LeafyPod is an AI-powered smart planter, designed specifically to meet the needs of houseplants.
It comes with environmental sensors to monitor soil moisture, light, temperature, and humidity levels.
The device also has a built-in watering system that adjusts its schedule according to the plant's current condition.
A companion app offers care information and watering schedules for over 100 common houseplants.
Product #3
Lymow One: The robot lawnmower
The Lymow One is basically a robot lawnmower, a device that would automate the process of mowing your lawn. It employs automatic boundary detection to ensure a perfectly trimmed lawn.
Though there's no exact release date yet, consumers can back the Lymow One on Kickstarter right now.
This device promises to revolutionize yard maintenance by doing all the dirty work itself.
Product #4
JLab Epic Lux Lab Edition headphones
JLab has also unveiled its latest pair of ANC headphones, the Epic Lux Lab Edition.
The headphones come with Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation, an Aware mode, high-fidelity 32mm dynamic drivers, spatial head tracking, and wireless charging.
The JLab Epic Lux Lab Edition ANC headphones have been priced at $199.99 and are expected to ship in mid-February.
Product #5
XREAL One Pro AR glasses
XREAL's new One Pro AR glasses are raising the bar in the augmented reality (AR) space.
The enhanced wearable comes with a faster chipset, bigger field of view (FOV), higher maximum brightness, and a lighter design compared to its predecessor.
They can be pre-ordered at $599 and are expected to ship out in March 2025.
Product #6
Halliday Smart Glasses with hidden display, discreet ring controls
Halliday Glasses, a wearable tech start-up, has introduced its cutting-edge smart spectacles.
Equipped with a "proactive" AI assistant and a near-eye display, the glasses project information directly into the user's field of view.
Pre-orders are now open for just $9.90, with shipping set to begin by the end of Q1 2025.
Product #7
Even Realities G1: Perform translation, transcribe conversations on the go
Even Realities unveiled its G1 smart glasses at CES 2025 in Las Vegas, and they're already available for purchase.
These glasses feature waveguide displays that present text and graphics in a green hue.
They offer translation, conversation transcription, and teleprompter functionality. Additionally, they display notifications and provide turn-by-turn navigation when synced with your smartphone.