#CES2025: This robotic swimming pool cleaner holds a Guinness record
What's the story
Tech firm iGarden has unveiled its latest innovation, the TurboX Master robotic pool cleaner, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES).
The device promises to revolutionize the market with an impressive 15-hour battery life. This level of endurance is way ahead of most existing products that need to be recharged after just a few hours of operation.
The TurboX Master is scheduled for an April release.
Tech features
TurboX Master's record-breaking performance and advanced technology
The TurboX Master's extended battery life is due to iGarden's unique AI inverter technology, which improves battery efficiency without compromising on cleaning quality.
This technological advancement has even earned the device a Guinness Record for the longest continuous operation of a robotic pool cleaner.
The robot comes with infrared sensors and a gyroscope, which allows it to return to its drop-off point once its battery is depleted.
Design & functionality
Design and cleaning capabilities
The TurboX Master features a sleek, supercar-inspired design that competes with premium pool cleaners from top brands like Polaris, Aiper, and Beatbot.
It can clean both the waterline as well as remove algae and other stains from the pool floor.
This versatile robot, as iGarden says, can clean "every inch of your pool" and works with a wide range of pool shapes and sizes.
User experience
User-friendly features and durability
With TurboX Master, you can easily set cleaning schedules or target areas that need to be cleaned more often.
It also offers a month of standby time, which means you won't have to recharge it or maintain it manually every now and then.
The device also features a touchscreen interface, two-year warranty, and UV-resistant design, which makes it even more durable and user-friendly.