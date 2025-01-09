What's the story

Elon Musk, owner of AI firm xAI, has agreed with other AI experts that the pool of real-world data to train AI models is almost empty.

Speaking during a live-streamed discussion with Stagwell Chairman Mark Penn, Musk said, "We've now exhausted basically the cumulative sum of human knowledge... in AI training. That happened basically last year."

This comes in line with former OpenAI Chief Scientist Ilya Sutskever's claim at NeurIPS, a machine learning (ML) conference last December.