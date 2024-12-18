Summarize Simplifying... In short Elon Musk has refuted claims that Starlink, his satellite internet service, is being misused in Manipur, India.

Despite Starlink's services being unavailable in India and Myanmar due to lack of government approval, around 3,000 connections have been reported in Myanmar.

The allegations emerged after a joint military operation

'It's false': Musk denies Starlink being used by Manipur terrorists

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:25 pm Dec 18, 202412:25 pm

What's the story Elon Musk has dismissed reports that his company's Starlink equipment seized from terrorist groups in Manipur was operational. The allegations emerged after a military operation in Churachandpur, Chandel, Imphal East, and Kangpokpi districts. The operation led to the confiscation of 29 weapons and several devices with Starlink markings. Denying the allegations, Musk said, "This is false," adding that "Starlink satellite beams are turned off over India." He also claimed the beams were never on in the first place.

Criticism

Netizens remain skeptical

A user questioned Musk's clarification on X. They wrote, "This statement is incomplete "Beams are turned off over India" without clarifying whether beams are switched on over Myanmar and in Border areas upto how much distance on either side of the border connectivity might work." Another one said, "Starlink is also at fault. Their service is location-based, and they must ensure that locations where they do not have a license remain inaccessible."

Service availability

Starlink's operational status in India and Myanmar

Currently, Starlink services are unavailable in India pending government approval. This fact reinforces Musk's claim about Starlink devices not being operational in the country. The case is similar in neighboring Myanmar, where Starlink also doesn't have a license to operate. Despite this, an estimated 3,000 Starlink connections have been reported across the country by the Myanmar Internet Project since 2022.

Identification

Details about the seized Starlink devices

The Indian security forces described the confiscated Starlink devices as an "internet satellite antenna and internet satellite router." The size of these devices seems to correspond with that of a new generation dish launched by Starlink in November 2021. However, the forces did not provide any additional details about these devices.