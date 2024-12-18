Summarize Simplifying... In short YouTube is developing tools to help celebrities and influencers manage AI-generated copies of their likeness, including their faces and voices, to combat the rise of deepfakes.

In partnership with CAA, which stores digital likenesses of its clients, YouTube aims to give users more control over their digital identities.

Additionally, the platform is working on technology to detect and remove AI content that impersonates creators' singing voices.

The feature will be tested in 2025

YouTube is readying tech to help celebs, influencers tackle deepfakes

By Mudit Dube 11:58 am Dec 18, 202411:58 am

What's the story YouTube is teaming up with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) in a project to assist celebrities and creators in managing AI-generated content. The new tool will allow them to identify and request the removal of content using their AI-created likenesses. The feature will be tested with celebrities and athletes early next year, before being rolled out to top YouTube creators, creative professionals, and other leading partners representing talent.

Tool development

YouTube's new tools for managing AI-generated depictions

Back in September, YouTube announced its plans to develop tools that would help manage AI-generated depictions of creators and their voices. Now, the company says it can provide celebrities—and soon creators—with the ability to manage AI copies of their likeness such as their face "at scale." The move is part of a broader effort by the platform to give users more control over how their digital identities are used and tackle the growing menace of deepfakes.

Digital storage

CAA's role in YouTube's AI content management initiative

CAA, YouTube's partner in this effort, launched the CAAVault last year. The platform scans and stores the digital likenesses of its clients, including their faces, bodies, and voices. With this technology, the collaboration between YouTube and CAA would help creators manage their digital identities on the video-sharing platform more effectively.

Voice protection

YouTube's efforts to detect synthetic singing

YouTube is also working on a "synthetic-singing identification technology" to detect AI content trying to impersonate creators' singing voices. The platform has already started letting music labels request the removal of AI content impersonating an artist's voice. Earlier this year, it started mandating creators to label videos with AI-generated content, further strengthening its commitment toward protecting the digital identities of its users.