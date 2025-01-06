These smart glasses have a hidden display, built-in AI assistant
What's the story
Halliday Glasses, a start-up focused on wearable technology, has unveiled its futuristic smart spectacles.
The eyewear comes with a "proactive" artificial intelligence (AI) assistant and a near-eye display that beams information straight into the user's field of view.
The company will launch this product post-CES, with shipping scheduled to start by the end of Q1 2025.
Unique feature
It has the world's smallest near-eye display
The smart spectacles from Halliday Glasses house a "DigiWindow" in the upper right of the frame. This is touted as the world's smallest and lightest near-eye display module.
It can project information to the wearer, no matter how clear their vision is.
The display appears as a 3.5-inch screen in the upper-right corner of the user's view with minimal obstruction and remains visible even under bright sunlight.
AI capabilities
AI assistant and connectivity
The built-in display of the smart spectacles works in tandem with an AI assistant. This advanced feature can predict users' needs by analyzing conversations, answering questions, and offering additional insights without needing a prompt.
To function, the glasses must be connected to a smartphone via Bluetooth.
However, Halliday has not disclosed any information about the specific AI model used or potential additional costs.
Advanced functionalities
Advanced features of Halliday Glasses's smart spectacles
The smart spectacles come with a host of fancy capabilities such as real-time AI translation in as many as 40 languages, live navigation for directions, voice-to-text notes transcription, and synchronized lyrics display while listening to music.
You can even discreetly view and reply to messages, create audio memos, and use the display as a teleprompter.
Notably, the near-eye display works with prescription/non-prescription glasses.
Design details
User control and design details
The information shown on the smart spectacles remains invisible to others and can be controlled with voice commands, frame interface controls, or a ring with a built-in trackpad.
The glasses weigh around 35gm, provide up to eight hours of battery life, and come in two color variants: matte black or tortoiseshell.
Details about the trackpad ring are yet to be revealed by the company.