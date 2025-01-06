How to use 'Image Search' on Flipkart app
What's the story
Ever struggled to find that perfect product online because you didn't know its exact name or how to describe it in words?
Flipkart's "Image Search" feature on Android devices eliminates that frustration by letting you search with pictures instead of words.
This tutorial will show you how to use this nifty feature and streamline your online shopping experience.
Access
Accessing Image Search made easy
To access the Image Search feature, simply open your Flipkart app.
Locate the camera icon, which is usually found on the home screen or within the search bar at the top.
Clicking on this icon will take you to the area where you can either capture a new photo or select a pre-existing one from your gallery to serve as your search query.
Upload-browse
Uploading and browsing results
After choosing or capturing a photo, upload it to Flipkart. The app will scan the image for color and pattern.
It will then show you similar items they have. You can scroll through these, clicking on any product to see details like price, customer reviews, and stock info.
This streamlined process eliminates the hassle of searching, getting you to the perfect products faster.
Purchase
Finalizing your purchase efficiently
Once you've chosen a product, you can add it to your cart with a single tap.
At checkout, you'll find multiple payment options, along with benefits like cash on delivery, fast delivery, easy returns, exchange offers, and no-cost EMI plans.
This streamlined process eliminates unnecessary distractions, saving you time and making your shopping experience more enjoyable.