#CES2025: Samsung brings anti-glare screens to flagship Mini LED TVs
What's the story
Samsung has unveiled its 2025 TV lineup at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, boasting anti-glare screens and advanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.
The company's matte, glare-free display tech first introduced on last year's S95D OLED model is now being expanded to several more models.
This includes its flagship Mini LED sets, designed to minimize reflections from overhead lights, floor lamps, and sunlight.
Samsung is showcaing all of its latest TVs at the event.
Controversy
Anti-glare technology sparks debate among viewers
Anti-glare technology has ignited a debate among viewers, with some arguing that it compromises the overall picture quality as compared to glossy coatings.
Critics also suggest that the perfect blacks of OLED aren't as deep in all lighting conditions with this tech.
Despite the concerns, Samsung is sticking to its glare-free display and bringing it to its Mini LED "Neo QLED" TVs for the first time.
Size range
Mini LED TVs available in large sizes
Samsung's latest Mini LED TVs come in massive sizes, with the QN90F model going as big as 115-inch.
The company promises that its "Supersize Picture Enhancer" will keep 4K content crisp on these giant screens.
However, none of these TVs will support Dolby Vision, no matter how big they are.
This seems to be a conscious decision from Samsung but the reason behind the move remains unclear.
Enhanced display
New QD-OLED TV boasts 4,000-nits brightness
Samsung has also revealed a new S95F QD-OLED TV that can achieve an insane brightness level of up to 4,000-nits.
For its 2025 lineup, Samsung has introduced Vision AI, which covers all its AI-powered TV features sch as AI Upscaling, Auto HDR Remastering and Adaptive Sound Pro.
The new addition is Click to Search feature, which can identify actors on-screen or the location of a shot with just one click of the new AI button on your SolarCell remote.
Enhanced security
Samsung's AI home security transforms TV into security hub
Samsung is also leveraging AI to improve home security features.
The company's AI Home Security system turns your TV into a smart security hub capable of analyzing video feeds from connected cameras and audio from the TV's microphone for thorough home monitoring.
It can detect unusual sounds and movements, like falls or break-ins, sending alerts on your phone or right on your TV screen.
Bixby upgrade
Bixby voice assistant gets an upgrade
Samsung has also upgraded its Bixby voice assistant to understand context better and assist with multiple actions at once.
Plus, you can now control your Samsung TV with a Galaxy Watch on your wrist.
The feature may not be directly related to AI but could be pretty convenient for users.
The pricing details for 2025 TVs will be revealed in the coming months, with shipping expected to start this spring.