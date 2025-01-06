What's the story

Samsung has unveiled its 2025 TV lineup at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, boasting anti-glare screens and advanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.

The company's matte, glare-free display tech first introduced on last year's S95D OLED model is now being expanded to several more models.

This includes its flagship Mini LED sets, designed to minimize reflections from overhead lights, floor lamps, and sunlight.

Samsung is showcaing all of its latest TVs at the event.