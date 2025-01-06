This saliva-testing stick reveals how stressed you are
What's the story
At CES 2025, Eli Health has unveiled a revolutionary product, Hormometer, for at-home hormone testing.
The innovative device uses saliva samples and a smartphone's camera to measure hormone levels.
You just have to place a thin cartridge in your mouth for 60 seconds to collect the sample.
The Eli app then analyzes the test results using factors like color intensity and sample patterns to reveal real-time stress levels.
Health guidance
Hormometer provides personalized health insights and recommendations
The Hormometer isn't just a testing device, but also a source of personalized health insights.
Depending on the test results, the Eli app offers tailored trends and suggestions related to stress management, sleep quality, athletic performance, and fertility.
Initially, Eli Health will be offering two types of hormone tests - cortisol (stress hormone) and progesterone (reproductive hormone). These tests would help users better understand their hormonal health.
Test convenience
Hormometer offers a quick alternative to traditional hormone tests
Traditional hormone tests often require lab processing and take days or weeks for results.
The Hormometer provides a more convenient, quicker alternative, without the involvement of a third party.
Eli Health plans to offer the Hormometer via a subscription plan starting at $8 per month with a 12-month commitment.
This pricing strategy is competitive with other at-home hormone tests on the market, which range from $30-$250.
Test reliability
Hormometer's accuracy and FDA registration
Though Eli Health has claimed that the Hormometer is FDA registered, it doesn't mean it has been cleared or approved.
The company claims its cortisol and progesterone tests showed a 97% and 94% agreement respectively with gold-standard, FDA-approved lab tests in third-party testing.
These numbers indicate a high level of accuracy for the Hormometer's hormone measurements.
Market launch
Hormometer's beta access and future expansion plans
Eli Health plans to launch beta access for the Hormometer this month in the US and Canada, with a full release expected later this year.
The company has also revealed its plans to expand its testing range by developing testosterone and estradiol tests in the future.
This shows Eli Health's commitment to broadening the scope of at-home hormone testing using the Hormometer.
New device
Nutrix's cortiSense device is similar to Hormometer
At CES 2025, Swiss start-up Nutrix AG unveiled its innovative cortiSense device, designed to measure cortisol levels in saliva and track changes over time.
The company aims to launch the device by year-end, integrating it with the gSense app and digital platform. This system will provide personalized wellness coaching supported by a medical team.
Similar to Eli's Hormometer, this at-home saliva test offers a convenient and effective way to monitor stress levels.