What's the story

At CES 2025, Eli Health has unveiled a revolutionary product, Hormometer, for at-home hormone testing.

The innovative device uses saliva samples and a smartphone's camera to measure hormone levels.

You just have to place a thin cartridge in your mouth for 60 seconds to collect the sample.

The Eli app then analyzes the test results using factors like color intensity and sample patterns to reveal real-time stress levels.