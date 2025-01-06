What's the story

Tokyo-based Yukai Engineering has unveiled its latest creation at CES 2025 - Nekojita FuFu.

The small robotic cat attaches to the side of a mug or bowl and blows air to cool down hot beverages or food.

The innovative device employs a unique combination of fanning technology and an algorithm called the "Fuing System," which mimics human-like blowing with varying strengths and intervals.