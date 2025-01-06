This small robocat blows on your food to cool it
What's the story
Tokyo-based Yukai Engineering has unveiled its latest creation at CES 2025 - Nekojita FuFu.
The small robotic cat attaches to the side of a mug or bowl and blows air to cool down hot beverages or food.
The innovative device employs a unique combination of fanning technology and an algorithm called the "Fuing System," which mimics human-like blowing with varying strengths and intervals.
Twitter Post
Take a look at how it works
Nekojita FuFuはCES常連のユカイ工学と味の素がタッグを組んだ、猫舌の方向けデバイス。熱い飲み物を検知して、カップの淵からふーふーしてくれます #CES #CES2025 pic.twitter.com/VGyJaGHGBb— 日テレR&Dラボ (@ntv_rd) January 6, 2025
Inspiration
A solution for those sensitive to heat
The name Nekojita FuFu is a combination of two concepts. "FuFu" mimics the sound of blowing on food, while "Neko-jita" means "cat tongue," representing people who struggle with hot food.
The problem apparently plagues almost half of Japan's population.
The idea for this unique gadget stemmed from a team leader's experience at Yukai Engineering's 2024 internal Make-a-Thon, who wanted help cooling his son's freshly cooked baby food without getting breathless or dizzy.
Modes
Versatile modes for cooling food
Nekojita FuFu also offers a range of modes to match different cooling requirements.
These include Basic Main mode, which offers steady medium-strength/length blows with short intervals, and Look at That! mode that gradually increases in strength as if it's mesmerized by the food's appearance.
Other modes like I've Got This!, The Princess, Till You Drop, and Not Gonna Spill provide a range of blowing patterns from strong head-starts followed by sustained power, to nonstop series of strong and short blows.
Launch
Device set for mid-2025 release in Japan
Nekojita FuFu is slated to hit the Japanese market by mid-2025 with an estimated price tag of around $25 (around ₹2,145).
This innovative gadget is part of Yukai Engineering's ongoing series of unique animal robots on display at CES 2025.
The company's other creations include Mirumi, a fuzzy purse goblin also unveiled at this year's event.