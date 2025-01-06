CES 2025: These earbuds can translate your calls in real-time
What's the story
At CES 2025 in Las Vegas, Timekettle has unveiled its latest innovation, the W4 Pro earbuds.
The buds are capable of offering real-time two-way translation for audio and video calls.
According to the company, "The newly launched feature allows two-way translations to facilitate effortless cross-lingual conversations through any telecommunication application or traditional phone system."
Translation capabilities
A tool for seamless communication
The W4 Pro earbuds can automatically translate calls in 40 different languages sans any user intervention.
However, there is a slight delay of around three to five seconds after speech.
Despite this minor latency, Timekettle stresses that its new device offers bi-directional synchronous translations without compromising the original voice quality.
Advanced technology
Enhanced audio and AI features
The translated speech from W4 Pro comes at a higher volume than the original audio. Along with real-time translations, these headphones also use onboard AI to give you a summary of what the conversation was about. This makes them even more useful in cross-lingual communications.
Usage versatility
You can share an earbud with another person
The W4 Pro earbuds also keep the capability of previous Timekettle headphones, letting you share an earbud with another person for face-to-face translations.
This versatility makes sure that the new product stays useful in different communication scenarios.
The earphones are powered by Babel OS, Timekettle's newly announced operating system, specifically designed for these devices.
OS
OS and pricing
Babel OS is described by Timekettle as a system that "delivers lightning-quick transitions with solutions that can anticipate what is being said, adapt to customizable lexicons, and translate with real human emotion and tonality."
This advanced OS will also be available for older models of Timekettle headphones.
The W4 Pro earbuds carry a price tag of $449 (around ₹38,500) and are now on sale.